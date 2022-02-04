Elemental Effects & More - Game Update - Feb 04, 2022

Sorry this took so long, but this is a big one.
First of all, Elemental Stats:
There are 5 new Stats. These are Fire, Ice, Wind, Radiant, Shadow.
Fire: Burns the target for 5 seconds.
Ice: Slows and Chills the target. Chilled targets shatter on death, dealing aoe damage.
Wind: Creates a small whirlwind around the player.
Shadow: Enemies take more damage
Radiant: Enemies deal less damage
All Normal skills, including auto attacks, can proc these effects, but their damage scales with their own elements.
Patch Notes
- Added some 2h swords, they provide more damage and cdr but less attack speed (animations are not there yet)
- Added blood splatters on the floor when an enemy dies
- Added an outer glow to interactable objects on mouse over
- Added a small visual effect to monsters when they get hit
- Increased monster spawns within the dungeon
- Added an "out of combat" idle animation that triggers when there are no monsters nearby
- Weapons cannot be changed in combat now
- There's now a short global cooldown of 0.5 seconds when an ability is used
- Slash and stab animations now prevent the player from moving until the animations are over
- Fixed some enemies not acting properly with their hitboxes
- Added multiple new weapons and armor
- Crystal of corruption and Essence of corruption have been renamed to Celestian Crystal and Celestian Ore respectively
- Legendary and Corrupted equipment have static stats now (doesn't flactuate between two random values)
- Critical Damage has been removed all items. Exceeding 100% Critical Chance will now increase the damage of Critical Strikes
- Lifesteal has been removed from all items
- Attack Speed is now static across different weapons and can't be upgraded as a stat via the anvil.
-
- Equipping swords now gives +10% Attack Speed (20% if both hands)
-
- Equipping axes now gives +5% Attack Speed (10% if both hands)
-
- Equipping two handed items gives no additional Attack Speed
-
- There are still some weapons that have their own Attack Speed value
- Populated dungeon rooms with breakable barrels, chests, buckets, and some skeletons on the floor
- Added fog to various places throughout the game
- The floor tiles of the dungeon will now change colors every floor
- Added a buff bar above the health bar that shows all the active buffs (Probably doesn't show everything right now)
- Changed how resource nodes look
- Whirlwind is available at Level 1 once again
- Skills now have "Elemental Types"
- Elemental stats now boost the damage/effect of abilities of the same elemental type
Changed files in this update