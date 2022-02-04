Elemental Effects & More - Game Update - Feb 04, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8148890 · Last edited 5 February 2022 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Sorry this took so long, but this is a big one.

First of all, Elemental Stats:

There are 5 new Stats. These are Fire, Ice, Wind, Radiant, Shadow.

Fire: Burns the target for 5 seconds.

Ice: Slows and Chills the target. Chilled targets shatter on death, dealing aoe damage.

Wind: Creates a small whirlwind around the player.

Shadow: Enemies take more damage

Radiant: Enemies deal less damage

All Normal skills, including auto attacks, can proc these effects, but their damage scales with their own elements.

Patch Notes