 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nefarium Beta update for 4 February 2022

Elemental Effects & More - Game Update - Feb 04, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8148890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry this took so long, but this is a big one.

First of all, Elemental Stats:

There are 5 new Stats. These are Fire, Ice, Wind, Radiant, Shadow.

Fire: Burns the target for 5 seconds.

Ice: Slows and Chills the target. Chilled targets shatter on death, dealing aoe damage.

Wind: Creates a small whirlwind around the player.

Shadow: Enemies take more damage

Radiant: Enemies deal less damage

All Normal skills, including auto attacks, can proc these effects, but their damage scales with their own elements.

Patch Notes

  • Added some 2h swords, they provide more damage and cdr but less attack speed (animations are not there yet)
  • Added blood splatters on the floor when an enemy dies
  • Added an outer glow to interactable objects on mouse over
  • Added a small visual effect to monsters when they get hit
  • Increased monster spawns within the dungeon
  • Added an "out of combat" idle animation that triggers when there are no monsters nearby
  • Weapons cannot be changed in combat now
  • There's now a short global cooldown of 0.5 seconds when an ability is used
  • Slash and stab animations now prevent the player from moving until the animations are over
  • Fixed some enemies not acting properly with their hitboxes
  • Added multiple new weapons and armor
  • Crystal of corruption and Essence of corruption have been renamed to Celestian Crystal and Celestian Ore respectively
  • Legendary and Corrupted equipment have static stats now (doesn't flactuate between two random values)
  • Critical Damage has been removed all items. Exceeding 100% Critical Chance will now increase the damage of Critical Strikes
  • Lifesteal has been removed from all items
  • Attack Speed is now static across different weapons and can't be upgraded as a stat via the anvil.
    • Equipping swords now gives +10% Attack Speed (20% if both hands)
    • Equipping axes now gives +5% Attack Speed (10% if both hands)
    • Equipping two handed items gives no additional Attack Speed
    • There are still some weapons that have their own Attack Speed value
  • Populated dungeon rooms with breakable barrels, chests, buckets, and some skeletons on the floor
  • Added fog to various places throughout the game
  • The floor tiles of the dungeon will now change colors every floor
  • Added a buff bar above the health bar that shows all the active buffs (Probably doesn't show everything right now)
  • Changed how resource nodes look
  • Whirlwind is available at Level 1 once again
  • Skills now have "Elemental Types"
  • Elemental stats now boost the damage/effect of abilities of the same elemental type

Changed files in this update

Nefarium Playtest Content Depot 1827991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.