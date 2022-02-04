- added 'cannot control victory hexes' to popup text for units such as Leaders and Vehicles for clarity
- added 'click & drag to reassign' to popup text for Support Weapons
- Scenario Editor: added Monsoon SSR
- Red Backer One: fixed the Soviet smoke artillery counters not being properly converted to Smoke 2 after Setup and not doing anything.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 4 February 2022
04 Feb 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
