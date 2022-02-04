 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 4 February 2022

04 Feb 22 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 8148660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added 'cannot control victory hexes' to popup text for units such as Leaders and Vehicles for clarity
  • added 'click & drag to reassign' to popup text for Support Weapons
  • Scenario Editor: added Monsoon SSR
  • Red Backer One: fixed the Soviet smoke artillery counters not being properly converted to Smoke 2 after Setup and not doing anything.

