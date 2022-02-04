New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.793_The_Turncoat_Question

There was limited time today, but this one includes the new Dire CPAs feature thanks to Badger for DLC3 testers to experiment with (it will be public to everyone on the beta branch soon).

This one also includes more instrumentation to try to figure out why ships are switching sides, since they are still doing that sometimes. I'll be very curious to hear what the reason is when someone runs into it again in the new version. Thankfully, a number of other bugs were able to actually be fixed, versus just better-instrumented.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!