AI War 2 update for 4 February 2022

Beta 3.793 The Turncoat Question

Beta 3.793 The Turncoat Question

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.793_The_Turncoat_Question

There was limited time today, but this one includes the new Dire CPAs feature thanks to Badger for DLC3 testers to experiment with (it will be public to everyone on the beta branch soon).

This one also includes more instrumentation to try to figure out why ships are switching sides, since they are still doing that sometimes. I'll be very curious to hear what the reason is when someone runs into it again in the new version. Thankfully, a number of other bugs were able to actually be fixed, versus just better-instrumented.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

Changed depots in current_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8148648
AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss (1466780) Depot Depot 1466780
