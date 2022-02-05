Fault - Patch Notes: 0.15.1

BUG FIXES

General

Abilities

Fixed an issue on some stairs hindering the targeting of certain abilities.

Core

Fixed an issue causing deaths to the enemy fountain to credit the kill to the target.

Heroes

Feng Mao

Guardian's Shield (RMB)

Fixed an issue causing Guardian's Shield to do damage to heroes in stasis.

Reaping Dash (Q)

Fixed an issue allowing player to dash out of the fountain before the start of the match.

Fixed an issue causing ability to clip incorrectly on various objects.

Imperial Sentence (R)

Fixed an issue with Imperial Sentence only granting the first ability levels amount of bonus physical power after executing an enemy hero.

Fixed an issue allowing Feng Mao to recast his ultimate after the recast window expired if he was still aiming the ability.

Radiant Poise

Fixed an issue preventing stasis from being used while spellshielded.

Nirvana Jewel

Fixed an issue preventing stasis from being used while spellshielded.

Minions

Super Minions

Fixed an issue causing double super minions to spawn even without all inhibitors destroyed.

BALANCE

Favor

It has long been mentioned that we plan on a full overhaul of our Favor system, and so until we aren’t working on bigger and better things we will continue tweaking the current Favor system. The benefit that each Raptor was giving did not seem rewarding enough when compared to the risk to take them and the overall intent behind the objective, which is to provide a means in the early game to build up power and influence through successive acquisitions of the objective. Each point of Favor is roughly 50 gold worth of stats, so we are increasing the overall benefit given to an entire team from Favor from 750 gold to 1000 gold per Raptor.

Favor granted per Raptor kill increased from 3 → 4.

Heroes

The intent behind Basic Attack Carries is that they have limited influence in the early game yet scale heavily through the power of items, meaning as gold becomes more prevalent across the map as the game progresses and the more items they acquire, the more their influence builds and compounds itself. This contrast between weak and strong was not as evident as we’d like it to be, especially when Carries are in the offlane role, and so a portion of their basic attack damage has been redistributed from the early game and into the late game. Carry basic attacks should be roughly 9% weaker in the early game, but scale through hero levels more to reach the same end game potential as before.

Countess

Burst assassins are meant to deal damage in bursts to overwhelm and surprise their targets. When balancing the gameplay of these types of heroes, considerations need to be made regarding the outplay potential, and Countess was not providing enough of this potential through her ability to rapidly deal damage.

Dark Tide (E)

Added recovery time of 0.1s.

Blade Siphon (RMB)

Added recovery time of 0.125s.

Base energy armour reduced from 32 → 30.

Feng Mao

Base health reduced from 550 → 540.

Base energy armour reduced from 32 → 30.

Reaping Dash (Q)

Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9/8s → 14/13.5/13/12.5/12s.

Guardian’s Shield (RMB)

Physical power scaling reduced from 100 → 85%.

Imperial Sentence (R)

Execution recast delay reduced from 20 → 15s.

GRIM.exe

FIRE.exe (LMB)

Base damage reduced from 58 → 53.

Damage increase per hero level increased from 2.8 → 3.09.

Murdock

X270 Rail Gun (LMB)

Base damage reduced from 64 → 59.

Damage increase per hero level increased from 3.5 → 3.79.

Sparrow

Arrow Shot (LMB)

Base damage reduced from 53 → 48.

Damage increase per hero level increased from 4 → 4.29.

Twinblast

Pistol Shot (LMB)

Base damage reduced from 47 → 42.

Damage increase per hero level increased from 2.75 → 3.04.

Items

Baleful Armor

Area of affect damage from passive changed to 24-58 (24 base plus 2 per hero level). Damage is increased by 50% against minions and monsters.

Demonic Embrace

Passive activation health threshold increased from 35 → 40% Maximum Health.

Matter Limiter

Slow increased from 25 → 30%.

Bracelet of Opulence

Now automatically evolves from Shiny Bangle.

Now grants 2 Health Regen.

Now grants 5 gold every 10s.

Health increased from 300 → 360.

Energy Armour increased from 10 → 15.

Physical Armour increased from 10 → 15.

Shiny Bangle

Now grants 3 gold every 10s.

Valor gain timer reduced from 45 → 35s.

Now evolves into Bracelet of Opulence for free once 750 gold has been gained from the item, including Valor stacks and its gold gained per 10s.

Scrying Stone

Now grants 3 gold every 10s.

Gold gained from Valor reduced from 25 → 20.

Now evolves into Scryer’s Obelisk for free once 750 gold has been gained from the item, including Valor stacks and its gold gained per 10s.

Scryer’s Obelisk

Now automatically evolves from Scrying Stone.

Now grants 5 gold per 10s.

Gold gained from Valor reduced from 30 → 20.

Energy power increased from 30 → 45.

Mana Regen increased from 0.2 → 1.

Titan’s Bow

Now grants 10 bonus damage to basic attacks against minions.

Titan’s Spellbook

Bonus basic attack damage to minions increased from 5 → 10.

Titan’s Armour

Bonus basic attack damage to minions increased from 5 → 10.

— Strange Matter Team