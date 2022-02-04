Update for Beta Branch 2/4/2022

- Added a "Permanently Delete Files" button to the playlist item deletion prompt. This will delete the actual files from local storage, rather than just removing the file from the playlist. Be careful when using this button, since the files are not moved to the recycling bin, so they can't be restored easily.
- Fixed an issue with playlist duplicates being added under certain conditions even though the "Playlist Duplicates" toggle is disabled.
- When a file or the saved media library settings are deleted, all the playlists will be updated to remove the playlist items that rely on those files as well.
HereSphere VR Video Player update for 4 February 2022
