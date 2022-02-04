 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

HereSphere VR Video Player update for 4 February 2022

Update for Beta Branch 2/4/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8148598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Added a "Permanently Delete Files" button to the playlist item deletion prompt. This will delete the actual files from local storage, rather than just removing the file from the playlist. Be careful when using this button, since the files are not moved to the recycling bin, so they can't be restored easily.
  • Fixed an issue with playlist duplicates being added under certain conditions even though the "Playlist Duplicates" toggle is disabled.
  • When a file or the saved media library settings are deleted, all the playlists will be updated to remove the playlist items that rely on those files as well.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8148598
Windows Content Depot 1234731
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.