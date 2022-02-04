 Skip to content

Rebellion: A Rogue Souls Like update for 4 February 2022

Release Version

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implementations:
  • Dubbing some characters
  • More storytelling on game
  • Added a third ending, the better ending
  • Improved King's resurrection
  • Increased content level in bailey scenario
  • Created enemy with spear
  • Gestures to be made by the player and allies
  • Added 2 new trophies
  • secret enemies
  • Created mouse pointer
Bugs fixed:
  • Minimap does not appear throughout the scenery, getting cut off
  • Fixed bug when enemy that had been called by another, killed the player
  • weaponless npc moving away even when it should be standing still
  • Second player making turns very slowly
  • Do not reset kills/progress when returning to the home menu

