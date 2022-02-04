Release Version

Implementations:
- Dubbing some characters
- More storytelling on game
- Added a third ending, the better ending
- Improved King's resurrection
- Increased content level in bailey scenario
- Created enemy with spear
- Gestures to be made by the player and allies
- Added 2 new trophies
- secret enemies
- Created mouse pointer
Bugs fixed:
- Minimap does not appear throughout the scenery, getting cut off
- Fixed bug when enemy that had been called by another, killed the player
- weaponless npc moving away even when it should be standing still
- Second player making turns very slowly
- Do not reset kills/progress when returning to the home menu
