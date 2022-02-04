Basault VR - Patch #3

Hi people,
I have had multiple brain blasts today about ways to fix long lasting issues with the game and also found out that my "toggle" grip mode was half broken. So here's what changed today:
-
Fixed an issue where you couldn't grab you gun's slide after it switched hands;
-
Fixed an issue where you couldn't grab a gun when it is stacked on your other gun when dual wielding (It's still not perfect, sometimes the collisions don't want to cooperate and you grab the wrong gun instead but it's leagues better than not being able to grab it at all)
-
Made it so the game's audio is playing even when the window is out of focus (if I find out how to wait for SteamVR to load before launching the game this will no longer be necessary but this patch will do until Steam support's response);
-
Fixed MAJOR issues with the "toggle" grip mode. Now when you perform various actions that kick you out of you gripping something (i.e. launching yourself towards your grappling cable attach point), you will no longer have to grip twice to perform your next grip action;
-
Fixed issue introduced in last patch where the finger guns were no longer grabbable (sorry about that!)
So that's it for today. I hope you'll keep having fun with the game, don't hesitate to contact me if you run into any more issues!
Stalagmite VR
