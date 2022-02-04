Waves of Steel v0.42 release notes

This release adds two new missions to the main campaign. We're nearly done with chapter 2!
Gameplay:
- The maximum displacements for cruisers and battleships have been significantly reduced. I'm trying to figure out values that make designing ships interesting, so please send in feedback if things are too restrictive.
- Armor gives significantly more HP
- Several more missions have treasures
- Several missions have more techs in their drop pools
- The combat HUD has received some polish
- Added the Autism Pride flag
- Planes now have much sharper turning radii
- Planes are generally now less likely to take evasive action
- Planes have half as much HP
- Aircraft cannons/lasers/rockets deal more damage
- Bombs dropped by planes now have AoE damage; bombs inherit the plane's velocity
- Planes now produce ambient engine noise
- Underwater vaults should be slightly easier to notice
- Squid ASW mortar fire rate has been improved from 2.5s to 1.75s
- Tweaked the appearance of the ocean
- In the ship designer, weapons that have nothing obstructing their freedom of motion have more transparent firing arcs
- When the "DEAD ANGLE" text is shown, the ship's firing arcs are briefly displayed
- Torpedoes have a wider range of motion (from +-40 degrees to +-60)
- The small anti-ship rocket has 50% more ammunition
- Changed appearances of target lock reticles to more clearly indicate when you can fire
- Tactical map icons are now outlined
- The "impact warning" circles that some weapons create should be easier to read at dawn and sunset
- Ramming ships now imparts an additional force to them
Bugfixes:
- Fix bug causing the mouse to be able to leave the display at the start of missions
- Hopefully fix a bug causing the mission "Storm Descendant" to be uncompletable. Let me know if you encounter problems!
- Fix a bug preventing the player from saving ships if any savefile had no ships
- Fix the "1936" destroyer's structures being unable to go on superstructure
- Fix homing weapons sometimes homing in on the wrong place
- The "Repulsor" special repels planes as well as projectiles
- Tweak appearance of shadows in part preview panel
- Fix particularly fast torpedo bomber planes being unable to hit anything
- Fix ships being weirdly tilted in some cutscenes
- Fix a bug causing target info to continue being displayed in photo mode
- Fix lines in long-range radar drawing during some cinematics
- Tweaked the appearance of torpedoes when they are above the water
- Fixed some issues with one of the Apotamkin cinematics
- Fix a model bug with the Portland hull
- Fix bug causing sound effects to continue playing while transitioning out of combat
- Fix a model bug with the Konigsberg bridge
- Minor performance improvements
- Fix bug causing the radar circles on the pause screen to draw at inappropriate times
Modding:
- Ballistic weapons can be set to always use indirect fire
- Weapons can be set as having friendly fire
