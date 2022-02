Share · View all patches · Build 8148473 · Last edited 4 February 2022 – 22:26:19 UTC by Wendy

Now, in the main menu settings, there is an option to Reduce grain. This will reduce the perceived grain effect by 2/3. I understand many prefer a more 'quiet' image.

In Fallcrush there was a hole the player could fall down and get stuck in. Has been covered up.

Fixed a little issue related to the Village Idiot