Experimental Build v0.5.281

*Note - These changes are only on the Experimental Branch. To access the Experimental Branch, be sure to select it in your Steam Library. If this app does not appear, please check if this app is hidden in your Library. Experimental Branch changes upgrade to the primary branch monthly.

Hello explorers! Working from the great response and feedback from our last Experimental Branch, we performed a number of requested features and additions.

HUD Opacity Meter

An opacity setting is now available in the Setting Menu to allow any percentage of HUD opacity. Like it minimal? Set it to zero. Like to see all your vitals but muted? We like 20%. Want it all the way full? Set to 100%.

Text Colors and Drop Shadows

OK, so this was easy and only took a couple of minutes, but it was requested by some players and I thought it deserved a call out. We also re enabled the clock in the HUD.

More accurate Temperature Readings too

Lots of fixes and polish this week. Here's our full list:

Change List

Added - Slider for controlling HUD opacity fade

Added - outlines and drop shadows for vital warning

Added - outlines and drop shadows to Mission header

Added - sound to Level Up

Added - sound to Stat increase buttons

Changed - Mission title text color changed to a more readable color

Changed - Removed wording in tutorial referencing "skittering noise"

Changed - New characters now start with 3 stat points by default

Changed - Health stat points now offer 2 hit points per level

Changed - Stamina stat points now offer 2% increase from base per level

Changed - Speed stat points now offer 2% increase from base per level

Changed - Strength stat points now offer 10% increase in carry capacity from base per level

Changed - Increasing health stat points now heals the amount of hit points aquired

Changed - Temperature warning messages now display more accurate information

Changed - Set sound on Level Up to play when text is also shown

Changed - Set Level Meter to orange

Changed - Temperature Vital to color code the outside and suit temperature

Changed - Reenabled clock in HUD

NOTE: Total day cycle time varies per planet, total hours in a day can be viewed in the Radial Menu (Tab) by default

Fixed - Laboratory interact once again works as intended

Fixed - Player is no longer considered outside when walking between connected pressurized structures

Fixed - Buildables with upgrades dismantled after building them in the same session now properly refund all spent materials

Fixed - Large Radar Installation can now be properly interacted with

Fixed - Large Radar Installation now has 1500 hit points

Fixed - Funnel Leaf Tree can now be harvested with Sharp and Shearing tools

Fixed - Vital tooltips will no longer stick to the mouse after closing the menu

Fixed - Launch!!! button in character creation will now no longer sometimes read Update

Fixed - Update button in difficulty change menu will no longer sometimes read Launch!!!

Fixed - Removed proximity build requirements from buildable icons

Fixed - Locked buildables are no longer buildable when still locked

Fixed - Baked potato, Potato, Packaged Food, and Sand should no longer fall through the floor, and should be interactable

Fixed - Main menu and in-game settings panels are now at parity with one another

Fixed - All buildables can once again be dismantled

Fixed - Build goal can now display more types of recipes

Fixed - Build goal will no longer display outdated build information

Fixed - Changing HUD Opacity within the in-game settings will now properly apply without restarting

Fixed - Set suit temperature reading dial to accurately display

Fixed - Vital tool tip to turn off properly when leaving a menu

Fixed - Blur background in Mission Menu entries

We'll likely update the Main Branch in a few days once this build settles in a bit.

-Brian

"Because this baby’s pre-Empire she’s off the grid! ...Razer Quest."