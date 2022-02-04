Update: Consumables and more!

Welcome back!

in preparation for the new chapter, a few changes and additions have been deployed.

Consumable Items

Every adventurer worthy of this title carries alchemical agents in his arsenal. Potions can be consumed between battles and are meant to bring some flavor both as instant effects and short-term buffs.



Please, drink responsibly.

Social Panel

Despite the single-player nature of the game, we wanted to add some connection between players: in this first iteration, a new panel that shows your friends' characters has been added.

Revamped UIs

In order to develop new features, the need for a better UI to handle interactable characters rose in priority. We seized this opportunity to revisit and expand both the deposit and merchants' items stash.



These new panels are attached to the player's interface.

What's Next?

We'd like to show a glimpse of the upcoming content: The Gardens.



"What is the gardener's favourite novel? War and Peas."

Read the full patch notes here.

As usual, stay tuned for more updates.

Thank you from Quantum Sufficit.



