Wuppo Patch Notes [Definitive Edition 1.0.41] fixes

Hey everyone. It's been a long time (again)!
Fixes:
- Some minor bugs have been fixed.
- Potential fix for rare dialogue soft-lock bug.
There's been a rare bug where some people get soft-locked for a minute after trying to progress a dialogue. I've never been able to replicate the issue, but thanks to the victims of the bug & through the power of communication I think I may have determined the cause of the issue and rewrote the system that I suspect was causing it. If you've been running into this issue and couldn't continue playing due to this, please give version 1.0.41 a try. It would also be great if you could comment here or message in Discord whether this fixed it for you.
- The engine has been ported from Gamemaker Studio 2.2 to Gamemaker Studio 2.3.
The new software syntax is much stricter so this required many manual changes. We tested everything as much as we could and took care of anything that we found was wrong, but due to the size of the game and player choice there's always a chance we could've missed something. So if you run into any new bugs, it would be really helpful if you'd like to share them in our Discord server. If the update somehow prevents you from progressing, you can always revert to the previous version via right clicking Wuppo in your Steam library > properties > betas > revert
Not much news outside of that. If you missed the announcement for our new game: Wuppo: Breft Festival (Forever) please check it out here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1321160/Wuppo_Breft_Festival_Forever/
We're hoping to release it this year, so now would be a great time to wishlist!
Cheers!
Lars
Changed files in this update