Welcome to Brisk Square update 0.600!
New upper environment, new skins & optimizations
In this update we are introducing a new upper level and jump mechanism, an experimental mode & 2 new weapons
What's new:
- We have added a new upper environment together with jumping mechanism
- 2 new weapons
- Experimental mode (activated in settings tab)
- Disable gore settings
- Fade in transition when changing scenes
- Increased initial speed and 2x speed
- Changed tunnel appearing frequency
- Other Bug Fixing
- Asset Optimization
- Texture Optimization
Changed files in this update