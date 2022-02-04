 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Brisk Square update for 4 February 2022

Update 0.600

Share · View all patches · Build 8148007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Brisk Square update 0.600!

New upper environment, new skins & optimizations

In this update we are introducing a new upper level and jump mechanism, an experimental mode & 2 new weapons

What's new:

  • We have added a new upper environment together with jumping mechanism
  • 2 new weapons
  • Experimental mode (activated in settings tab)
  • Disable gore settings
  • Fade in transition when changing scenes
  • Increased initial speed and 2x speed
  • Changed tunnel appearing frequency
  • Other Bug Fixing
  • Asset Optimization
  • Texture Optimization

Changed files in this update

Brisk Square Content Depot 1600321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.