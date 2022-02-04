Bugfixes and Wall Builder Test

This update contains a couple of bugfixes, including one nasty bug that caused night to not end sometimes.
There is also an experimental version of the new wall-building system included for you to test.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This update contains a couple of bugfixes, including one nasty bug that caused night to not end sometimes.
There is also an experimental version of the new wall-building system included for you to test.
Changed files in this update