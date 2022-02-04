 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 4 February 2022

Bugfixes and Wall Builder Test

Build 8147958

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains a couple of bugfixes, including one nasty bug that caused night to not end sometimes.

There is also an experimental version of the new wall-building system included for you to test.

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
