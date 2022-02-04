 Skip to content

Bastide update for 4 February 2022

Weekly update #97

Share · View all patches · Build 8147930 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This weeks update:
  • Added fights caused by unhappy villagers.

  • Finished workplace entries in the encyclopedia.

  • New fight system has been mainly done. I just need to fix a few issues and improve animation timings. The new design will be a lot more responsive.

  • Soldiers presence can now prevent arson or fights.

  • Changed arson chances.

  • Fixed backspace issue when typing game name.

Next week:

  • Finish off the new fight system.

  • Prisoner stockade.

  • Soldiers can arrest people if there is a prisoner stockade to put the offending villager in.

  • Fix fighting issues.

