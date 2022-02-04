Weekly update #97

This weeks update:
- Added fights caused by unhappy villagers.
-
Finished workplace entries in the encyclopedia.
-
New fight system has been mainly done. I just need to fix a few issues and improve animation timings. The new design will be a lot more responsive.
-
Soldiers presence can now prevent arson or fights.
-
Changed arson chances.
-
Fixed backspace issue when typing game name.
Next week:
-
Finish off the new fight system.
-
Prisoner stockade.
-
Soldiers can arrest people if there is a prisoner stockade to put the offending villager in.
-
Fix fighting issues.
Changed files in this update