AI Battle Royale Generator update for 4 February 2022

Twitch Chat can now choose their skin ! (Streamer Mode)

4 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Twitch chat can now choose their skin

They can now press "!play 1" to "!play 19" to have the skin of the country they want !

They can still choose a random country skin by only typing "!play" !

