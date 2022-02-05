V. 0.17 Released - Do you plan to pay for those?

Dear Retailers

So after a christmas, new years and a bit of time off, we are now back with a new update for you. Let's have a look of what it contains.

--- Thieves ---

First of all, a new feature that many of you have requested for quite along time has been added. Thieves will enter your stores and take your stuff.

Thieves will look very suspicious when taking articles. So if you see a thief hurry to them and kick them out of your store. You can also assign the new "Security" role to your staff, and they will also try and catch thieves.

You can also buy various security alarms to help you catching the thieves.

--- Competitors ---

In campaign mode, competitors will now also arrive to the city, and try to earn money by taking customers away from you. They will open up stores in various areas, and if you are selling the same articles, the battle is on.

Can you survive their impact and run them out of business, or will you be the one suffering too many losses?

These competitors can do marketing campaigns to try and push you even further. But fortunately you can also now do marketing. You can bring attention to your own stores, or directly attack the competitors to push them even further, and try and run their stores out of business.

--- General improvements of campaign mode ---

Added tutorials to the HQ

The HQ is a very confusing place for new players, and not much help was given in finding your way around it. Now info markers are placed everywhere, so you have a better idea of what possibilities you have in the various areas.

Various guides

Also many of the actions were kind of hard to set up correctly for a new player, and involved many actions in various areas that allowed for various mistakes.

Some of these has now been changed, such that creating a concept, as well as aquiring a new store has been made simpler.

More careers

You can also now start a career in a different direction. So instead of joining Armina, you now also go with Electronic Bee and sell electronics instead,

Other minor improvements

Many other minor improvements has been added to the campaign mode, so it's easier and more intuitive to find your way around.

That is all for this update. I hope you will enjoy the update and the new changes to the game.

Reports of bugs and general feedback are most welcome, so don't hesitate to post. You are also very welcome to join the community at our discord channel.

Until next time, have a happy sale.

//Daniel