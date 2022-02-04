Update - 1.3.5

Greetings Commanders!
This update brings many features requested by players and collaborators, which I'm proud to announce, as well as the first "batch" of unique/special crew members created by our patrons and collaborators! They are a bit rare to find, but once you do, they are unlocked to start new games with, cool huh? Many different and interesting play styles await you!
If you want to have your own crew member in the game, or just want to support the game development, join me on Patreon (/laious)!
1.3.5 changes:
-
Added special crew members created by collaborators and Patrons (Commander Tier on patreon /laious). They spawn in graveyards or as derelict, only once per game each, and can be used to start new games.
-
Replaced one perk slot with a crew member (co-pilot) slot, on the new game setup panel.
-
Added 'Mining' role for fleet ships: They will look for nearby asteroids (up to a flat distance plus 2 times the distance value you set on Fleet Panel), go there and mine until you recall or they need repairs. They return to follow you as soon as no nearby rocks are found.
- Added 'Collector Beam', which automatically pulls nearby loot if you have space in cargo. You can stack collectors for multiple towing and their range increase with rarity.
- Added ship: Valkyrie, CoT Frigate Battleship.
- Added ship: Empress, Independent Cruiser Battleship.
- Corrected Spinal Mount raw damage bonus, specially on low rate of fire weapons.
- Normal charging weapons now consume a limited number of Flux charges when firing (for now, only 1), but each charge adds higher damage bonus than before. Spinal mounts still consome all Flux charges, but for lower bonus damage on each. Also, Flux damage bonus now scales with the weapon space, where bigger weapons receive less % bonus for each Flux, with a minimum of +10% per charge.
- Activated Equipment state is now persistent after warping, save/loading or even changing gear. Only self-targeting (auto repairs, refineries, flux capacitors, etc) equipment state is saved.
- Added 'cooldown' to cloaking devices and changed most of their stats.
- CoT ships now have double effective energy generation while cloaked, instead of a reduction in cost of activation.
- The note color selection on Galaxy Map is now always visible.
- Item Tech Level is no longer increased by rarity.
- Most Warp Drives had their space reduced by 1.
- V2F and V3G both received a co-pilot seat.
- Gunners no longer learn specific weapon damage bonus effects (energy, plasma, etc). Normal weapon damage bonus remains in the pool. Note: Existing crew members will keep their specialized bonuses as they are now.
- Player Fleet: Front facing turrets on small ships (up to Corvette) with no gunner assigned, are now manned by the copilot with 70% of his gunnery skill. If there is no co-pilot assigned, the pilot/captain gunnery is used instead, with 40% effectiveness.
- Shield Absorber's stats changed a bit in order to be more useful. Later on they will be remade.
- Added PMC Carrier bonuses to the Dominance and Scourge: +20 mining laser damage to fleet ships.
- Item tooltip is now updated when you sell/equip/load an item and a different one gets under the cursor.
- The 'Carrier Launch / Attack' key for fleet ships now also order them to warp-in from another sector.
- Fixed BUG when a fleet ship with melee weapons would collide with the carrier, when trying to dock.
- Loot will move back when ending up "inside" objects like stations or jump gates.
- Fixed laser beam staying visible after cloaking.
- Fixed objects and locations spawning too close to each other in the sector.
