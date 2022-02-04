Update - 1.3.5

Greetings Commanders!

This update brings many features requested by players and collaborators, which I'm proud to announce, as well as the first "batch" of unique/special crew members created by our patrons and collaborators! They are a bit rare to find, but once you do, they are unlocked to start new games with, cool huh? Many different and interesting play styles await you!

If you want to have your own crew member in the game, or just want to support the game development, join me on Patreon (/laious)!

Here is the Patreon list for Feb-2022:

Commanders:

Ryan Schubert

Warlock Raccoon

Captains:

Jean-Philippe Martel

XxVeratyrxX

BalaCanabis

Gary Scott

Punkoala

Zarinthal the Sleepy Dragon

kolby varner

Kevin Chote

Gio

ZipTieFun

Aaron Cook

CorruptedVariant

llamasmurf

Pilots:

AJ Parker

Latheos

Casey Kelleher

Graeme Kent

Tigger

HansP3ter

Brandon Curlee

Libo

Scott Frisius

Kothar Harroc

Rookies:

Brian

Herbert Monni

Andrew

James Ketola

Martin Nielsen

Matthew Ritter

Kero7

Dave Barretti

Jeremy Sandahl

Chus Seoane

1.3.5 changes:

Added special crew members created by collaborators and Patrons (Commander Tier on patreon /laious). They spawn in graveyards or as derelict, only once per game each, and can be used to start new games.



Replaced one perk slot with a crew member (co-pilot) slot, on the new game setup panel.

Added 'Mining' role for fleet ships: They will look for nearby asteroids (up to a flat distance plus 2 times the distance value you set on Fleet Panel), go there and mine until you recall or they need repairs. They return to follow you as soon as no nearby rocks are found.

Added 'Collector Beam', which automatically pulls nearby loot if you have space in cargo. You can stack collectors for multiple towing and their range increase with rarity.

Added ship: Valkyrie, CoT Frigate Battleship.

Added ship: Empress, Independent Cruiser Battleship.