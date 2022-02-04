 Skip to content

GridIron update for 4 February 2022

Patch 1.0.4.41 - Casual Leaderboards Are Back!

Patch 1.0.4.41 - Casual Leaderboards Are Back!

Build 8147710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

Casual leaderboards are back! Added the option to switch between casual and ranked leaderboards/stats.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where spectators couldn’t see the play feed.

Fixed an issue with the mute function of the tab menu.

Changed files in this update

GridIron Base 64 Depot 708722
