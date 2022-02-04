Patch 1.0.4.41 - Casual Leaderboards Are Back!

General Changes
Casual leaderboards are back! Added the option to switch between casual and ranked leaderboards/stats.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where spectators couldn’t see the play feed.
Fixed an issue with the mute function of the tab menu.
