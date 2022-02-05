Conquest of Elysium 4.31

Time for a new update, to make sure CoE4 remains playable on new computers. Also Conquest of Elysium 5 has been available for some time now and many bugs have been found that also applies to this version. So these fixes have now been ported to this older version as well. In addition to bug fixes there are also some new descriptions and performance improvements in this new version.
General changes
- Message if a commander dies from disease
- Potential crash fix
- Fix for message scrollbar resetting after viewing a message
- Fix for independents showing wrong unit when moving
- Raven scouts were shown moving around even if they were stealthy
- Can now deselect insane units
- Fire Shield spells now only affects friendly units
- Network reliability fix
- shift+arrow keys for faster map scrolling
- Ctrl+up/down can be used for map zoom in/out
- Battle inconsistency fix
- Boots of the North now gives Snow Move
- Sleeping units no longer wake up during prebattle rounds
- Network recruitment bug fix
- Promoted units now lose magic item they are not allowed to carry
- Staff of Fire now grants the Burn Forest ability
- Being panicked reduces chance of going berserk
- Going berserk removes panic
- Background tune, don't repeat recently played tune
- A troll forest that is destroyed now turns into a destroyed forest
- Bug fix for Internal Strife message
- Increased maximum number of enchantments
- Draw map performance improvement
- Bug fix for found item message
- Fix for corrupted text with newer versions of the sdl2-ttf lib
- More descriptions
- Typo & stat fixes
AI changes
- Baron AI fix
- AI more careful not to drown
- Pathfinding bug fix
- Fix for indep behavior
Changed files in this update