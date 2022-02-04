Patch Note 3 - Vestige V 1.0.3

Thanks for playing, here are a few more fixes for the game. :)
The small stuff
-
Fixed a bug where the game would reset the "Screen Mode" to fullscreen when switching levels.
-
Fixed a bug where changing a setting could delete your Game Save.
-
Fixed a bug where your settings were reset to default when entering the "Boss Room".
-
The arrows in the "Video Setting Menu" are now bigger and easier to click.
The big stuff
- Added a "Health Fountain" in the HUB.
We felt like the player needed to have a way to heal himself while in the HUB. By jumping in the Health Fountain, the player can now heal himself to full health.
- Added an "In-Game Timer" option.
You can now enable a timer that will appear on the top-right of your screen when playing the game by going in the Game Setting Menu.
- Added a "V-Sync" option.
You can now enable "V-Sync" by going in the Video Setting Menu.
Changed files in this update