Patch Note 3 - Vestige V 1.0.3

Thanks for playing, here are a few more fixes for the game. :)

The small stuff

Fixed a bug where the game would reset the "Screen Mode" to fullscreen when switching levels.

Fixed a bug where changing a setting could delete your Game Save.

Fixed a bug where your settings were reset to default when entering the "Boss Room".

The arrows in the "Video Setting Menu" are now bigger and easier to click.

The big stuff

Added a "Health Fountain" in the HUB.

We felt like the player needed to have a way to heal himself while in the HUB. By jumping in the Health Fountain, the player can now heal himself to full health.

Added an "In-Game Timer" option.

You can now enable a timer that will appear on the top-right of your screen when playing the game by going in the Game Setting Menu.

Added a "V-Sync" option.

You can now enable "V-Sync" by going in the Video Setting Menu.