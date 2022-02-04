 Skip to content

Blacksmith Legends update for 4 February 2022

Version 0.8.8b hotfix

Hello crafters,

just a minor hotfix with some fixes that I've done and will smooth out this patch:

  • fixed a bug, where opening Smelter 2-6 menus would make World map icon invisible
  • fixed a bug, where placing and removing Painting 1 would case -1 Fame drop
  • unlocking Library will not give Rare Chemical compound blueprint
  • Build vendor will show Alchemy upgrades
  • Gold cost during buy/sell at marketplace will be shown for all mats (not just Iron,Wood,Coal)
  • fixed a bug with rare goods vendor not displaying Angelic and Blood set according the reputation

Cheers,

VM Machal

