Version 0.8.8b hotfix

Hello crafters,
just a minor hotfix with some fixes that I've done and will smooth out this patch:
- fixed a bug, where opening Smelter 2-6 menus would make World map icon invisible
- fixed a bug, where placing and removing Painting 1 would case -1 Fame drop
- unlocking Library will not give Rare Chemical compound blueprint
- Build vendor will show Alchemy upgrades
- Gold cost during buy/sell at marketplace will be shown for all mats (not just Iron,Wood,Coal)
- fixed a bug with rare goods vendor not displaying Angelic and Blood set according the reputation
Cheers,
VM Machal
Changed files in this update