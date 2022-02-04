Patch notes 2/4/22

This is a quick stability patch to fix bugs caused by our mega update this week. We'll have more patches going out soon to add more polish to the new Steam Workshop functionality and newly added characters!
Bug fixes:
- Kaien turns invisible after losing a stock, and winning as Kaien crashes the game.
- Console messages can appear onscreen after downloading Steam Workshop characters.
- Images don't appear for uploaded items in Workshop (if you've uploaded a character to Steam Workshop, we recommend deleting it by logging into Steam and viewing the Workshop tab, then reuploading it from Smack Studio.)
- No stock icon appears for downloaded Workshop characters.
- Formatting issues are seen in character names when viewed from the "Manage Characters" menu.
- Disabling and enabling Steam Workshop characters from the "Manage Characters" menu causes all to be shown or hidden.
- If text isn't entered into some of the fields uploading to Workshop, it uploads partially to Steam (no pic or text) and the game crashes.
Changed files in this update