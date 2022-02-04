Cavity Busters Update 34

Hello everyone! Welcome the weekend and another update :) This update is kinda on the smaller side as I would normally work on it for another week. But I'll be gone next week so I wanted to get this out today. But still some good stuff in this one!

Lore and Bestiary Entries

I added a handful of bestiary entries as well as new dialogue for Gob. Writing lore is tough. I try to keep it simple and not get too wordy. Lore is there if you want it but easy enough to skip through it. So I have a proposition to those that enjoy lore and more specifically enjoy Cavity Busters lore. Are you interested in writing an entry for a single enemy in the bestiary? I'd send you a list of the ones that still need an entry, and you would pick the one you'd like to write for. Of course I'd get final say and you would get a mention in the credits for writing. Let me know! If you're on the games discord it'll be easier to get in touch and talk specifics.

As always, thanks for playing! Please consider leaving a review and telling your roguelite loving friends about Cavity Busters so they too can get the CB bug! :)

Peace!

What's New

added a new entry to the manuel for booping enemies

regular enemies now have a small chance of dropping an bestiary entry once you've killed a number of them

added an option to toggle shmup shooting to control options

added new bestiary entries

gob has more text and will say a few new things when you talk to him after a run

gob upgrades are granted when defeating final shmup boss

letting go of shoot button in shmup mode will attract upgrade goop to you

two new upgrades (for a total of 274!)

Changes

nerfed orifice

explosive diarrhea no longer takes effect in shmup mode

when enemies take damage or are stunned, instead of flashing solid colors, there is some opacity so you can see enemies more clearly

bullet indicators now have a little movement to them

updated some bestiary entries

Bug Fixes