WE HAVE LIFTOFF! Spacelines out on Steam NOW + 2 special surprises!

Greetings, galactic travelers! Have we got BIG news for you!

We're thrilled to announce that Spacelines from the Far Out has been officially released on Steam!

So pack your bags, buckle up, and get ready to run your own 60s-inspired space-age alien airlines!

But wait! There's more!

We’re also releasing two very special items:

Our full original soundtrack album , inspired by 60s big bands and TV themes and composed by Brazilian jazz pianist Michel Freidenson.

, inspired by 60s big bands and TV themes and composed by Brazilian jazz pianist Michel Freidenson. Our 200+-page digital artbook, The Art of Spacelines, offering an in-depth look at the creative process behind the art style of this retro-futuristic space odyssey!

Finally, in celebration of our glorious take-off, we invite you to join the Spacelines devs streaming LIVE TODAY at 10:00 am (PDT) on our Steam page!

So, what are you waiting for?! Join us on this cosmic flight, guaranteed to be FAR OUT!

–-

