5.1.5.4 - Continued Rollout of Enemy Changes

Question of the day: Have you been to Memoria? What are your initial thoughts?

With this update, I believe I have tackled every enemy outside of the halloween events and Yuelslain's Village in regards to updating loot tables and removing level from the display. The things to look out for now is any battle that ends abruptly without enemies ever spawning and enemies that still show their level not in the zones just mentioned. If you come across either of these things, replying directly to this update is the best way for me to see that information. I will eventually scrub through every enemy in the database, but there are many more units that never saw the light of day to comb through before determining which data is okay to delete.

In case you were wondering, enemies who still display their level outside of DLC areas are marked for deletion because they are a copy of an existing entry in the database. Helping me find these will narrow down which enemies exist where and finalizing the loot tables for dungeons as a whole rather than on an encounter to encounter basis.

Highlight for players who were impacted by 5.1.5.3's change to Frost Forest, the Orc Axes can now be sold and drop off a wider range of Oros enemies. This should alleviate the item scarcity problem introduced in the last patch.

As I prepare to turn my attention to 5.2, I just want to make sure the goals I set out for the 5.1 series are complete. For those of you who read this far, 5.2 should see the introduction of the next wing in Yuel's Castle and more one-off boss enemies in the new Hall of Challengers. The process of removing enemy duplicates and finalizing battlegroups in each zone is ongoing, but tbh I may end up deciding to not go through with that at all and instead start fresh in the DB at some number then going down to keep things from here on out neat and manageable on myself.

[Example: There's four different Wolf enemies programmed into the game, with at least 3 variations that I've seen today alone - that's not even addressing how many battlegroups contain some combination of these 12 different enemies. tldr; there's a lot of excess data from when I first designed the game that I'm trying to yank out for the benefit of new players.]

5.1.5.4 [Build #123, Release Date: February 04, 2022]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

Any enemy outside of the Halloween event or Yuelslain's Village displays its level. Please report exactly where this battle was encountered.

Battle ends abruptly before enemies spawn.

Frost Forest structures build incorrectly.

Updates & Changes:

The process of removing level data from enemy display continues.

Loot tables of many enemies have been changed with the increase in drop chance of signature items or an additional chance to drop items altogether.

Wolves no longer drop potions.

Minor change to Frost Forest enemy spawns near north ponds.

Oros Tomahawk Throwers now always drop Orc Axes which can be used to clear the enchanted trees and build structures in Frost Forest.

Orc Axe is now a regular item which can be sold for 3 gold.

Notes: