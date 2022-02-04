Patch Notes: Version 1.2

Hello!
I've released a patch to address a few issues:
- Enemies can no longer see through walls/objects and will only attempt to fire at you otherwise.
- Fixed issues with death screen being unresponsive and allowing player input post-death.
- Fixed issue with being able to use items after dying.
- You no longer start with a bow.
- Fixed issue with incorrectly displaying player when dying near water.
- Fixed an issue with worms floating into space.
- Fixed some enemies walking through walls.
- Fixed an issue with the exploding bomb effect displaying in front of menus.
Best wishes to every single person who has supported Elfblade. :)
- Rheims
