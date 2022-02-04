 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Elfblade update for 4 February 2022

Patch Notes: Version 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8147115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

I've released a patch to address a few issues:

  • Enemies can no longer see through walls/objects and will only attempt to fire at you otherwise.
  • Fixed issues with death screen being unresponsive and allowing player input post-death.
  • Fixed issue with being able to use items after dying.
  • You no longer start with a bow.
  • Fixed issue with incorrectly displaying player when dying near water.
  • Fixed an issue with worms floating into space.
  • Fixed some enemies walking through walls.
  • Fixed an issue with the exploding bomb effect displaying in front of menus.
Best wishes to every single person who has supported Elfblade. :)
  • Rheims

Changed files in this update

Elfblade Depot Depot 1644672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.