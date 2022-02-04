Trains Sim World 2: The start of a new journey

Start a new journey and revisit the incredible routes featured in Trains Sim World 2 from a whole new perspective with a new expansion!

Today we take our first look at the new pack that is coming soon for Train Sim World 2, the New Journeys Expansion. This expansion gives each of the original routes from Train Sim World 2 something new. In this first look, we will be delving deeper into the New Journeys content that is coming to the popular Schnellfahrstrecke Köln-Aachen.

In its current form, Schnellfahrstrecke Köln-Aachen has two of the most iconic units that feature on the route in real life, the DB BR 406 ICE 3M EMU and DB BR 442 EMU ‘Talent 2’, these services allow you to simulate both highspeed international and regional services. The New Journeys Expansion enhances this duo with the inclusion of the DB BR 423 EMU.

This modern commuter Electric Multiple Unit is perfectly suited to the stop-start nature of the busy and consistent Commuter S12 and S19 services it simulates and offers an entirely new driving experience. With a total of 194 playable services of which 80 of these are brand new, there is plenty for you to enjoy. This significantly increases Schnellfahrstrecke Köln-Aachen’s already busy timetable and will immerse you in the hustle and bustle of Western German Suburban commuting, coupled with the recently added Rush Hour features you will find plenty of passengers waiting for you as you wind your way across the route.





The simulation of S12 services around Köln means the closer you get to the city the busy it gets. If you wish to explore the entire route from the cab of a DB BR 423 EMU, we have included the once-a-day S19 service which runs the full length of the line from Aachen into Köln early each morning. You will have plenty of opportunities for interesting Railfans shots as you head towards the rising sun and your final destination of Köln.

For those of you already familiar with Schnellfahrstrecke Köln-Aachen, fear not. We have retained the original timetable and all of the original layers too, giving you the freedom to play the route how you wish and incorporating existing layers you have already been enjoying seamlessly.

Over the coming weeks, we will continue to reveal more of the new content you can look forward to as part of the upcoming Train Sim World 2: New Journeys Expansion. The pack adds new scenarios, services and journeys to Bakerloo Line, Schnellfahrstrecke Köln - Aachen and Sand Patch Grade. You can also look forward to liveries for the the 1972 Stock, SD40 and the new loco with the DB BR 423 included.