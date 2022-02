Share · View all patches · Build 8146881 · Last edited 4 February 2022 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Fixed some stuttering problems which were mainly occurring when rotating on the waters surface.

Also fixed a couple of SFX errors. Added a storage bag to the inventory to help explain where the player is able to store everything (will add placing objects in later).

Improved on the gripping / climbing systems by adding in greater accuracy / detail also.

Enjoy! :)