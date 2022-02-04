Blue Fire: Void Maker Releases Today!

Hi everyone!

Thank you to all those that played and created levels during the Blue Fire: Void Maker Early Access!

In honor of the original Blue Fire's anniversary, today we are launching Blue Fire: Void Maker as a FREE spin-off on Steam. You don't need to own the original Blue Fire in order to play, but if you love what you've played, you can grab the game at the following link.

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/1220150/Blue_Fire/]

- Blue Fire -

[/url]

Void Maker gives you the ability to create and share your very own Voids. Let your imagination run wild designing hardcore, epic or silly levels and sharing them with others!

We'll be live streaming ourselves playing community-created levels on Discord today at 10am PT time, so join us to watch and a participate in a Q&A!

You can also share feedback on Discord and follow us on Twitter to learn about future updates.

Cheers,

Robi Studios