Russian Train Trip update for 4 February 2022

Update 4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8146841

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome everyone!

Update 4.4 has been released, new objects have been added that will be encountered along the way, and a small code optimization has been carried out, due to which there should be fewer crashes and lags.

Changed files in this update

Russian Train Trip Content Depot 1785441
