- Targeting Tower mutation no longer increases tanks' bonuses from anything except Towers
- Fixed tooltip in death log showing a wrong item sometimes
- Hunger progress bar is now visible alongside a maximized minimap
- Changed the way locked mutation icons in wiki are rendered so it is easier to differentiate
- Users with an AZERTY keyboard can now use a launch option "-azerty" (game properties -> General -> Launch options), which remaps WASD to ZQSD
Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 4 February 2022
0.16.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
