 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 4 February 2022

0.16.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8146835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Targeting Tower mutation no longer increases tanks' bonuses from anything except Towers
  • Fixed tooltip in death log showing a wrong item sometimes
  • Hunger progress bar is now visible alongside a maximized minimap
  • Changed the way locked mutation icons in wiki are rendered so it is easier to differentiate
  • Users with an AZERTY keyboard can now use a launch option "-azerty" (game properties -> General -> Launch options), which remaps WASD to ZQSD

Changed files in this update

Despot's Game Content Depot 1227281
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: MacOS Depot 1227282
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: Linux Depot 1227283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.