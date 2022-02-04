Smipat and the Lost Bones Playtest invitation

Introduction

It has been more than 10 weeks since we started this project and we have come a long way since then. Today we will invite people for the playtest via the steam playtest signup system. You might get an invite and will be able to play the current state of the game. If you did not get invited join our discord and get a direct playtest key.

Discord: https://discord.gg/8jXNQM3uMC

Note: for the people that played the game in the past. It is recommended to reset the progress so you wont get savefile related bugs. Resetting can be done in the top right corner of the main menu.

Changes

Since last time there were some changes. You can find the changes below:

Major changes

Bonehammer added

7 Achievements

Minimap

Graveyard added

Dungeon added

Dash added

2 new auidio themes

CROWS

Minor changes

Bag of Bones collect animation

Gamecanvas updated

Enemies spawn event

Signs

Item Inventory updated

Main menu updated

Camara Event

Audio Events

Bonehammer breakables

Bonehammer button

Bug Fixes

Options fixed

Item sprite flip fixed

Feedback and bug system ingame work now

The action buttons in the top right corner fixed

Known bugs

Barrels

Bone main attack wont reset

Attacking when pausing or opening the inventory

Audio is not fully 0 when set to 0

Wrong floorsprites

Swapping audio sounds bad

Some screenshots