Smipat and the Lost Bones Playtest invitation

Introduction
It has been more than 10 weeks since we started this project and we have come a long way since then. Today we will invite people for the playtest via the steam playtest signup system. You might get an invite and will be able to play the current state of the game. If you did not get invited join our discord and get a direct playtest key.
Discord: https://discord.gg/8jXNQM3uMC
Note: for the people that played the game in the past. It is recommended to reset the progress so you wont get savefile related bugs. Resetting can be done in the top right corner of the main menu.
Changes
Since last time there were some changes. You can find the changes below:
Major changes
- Bonehammer added
- 7 Achievements
- Minimap
- Graveyard added
- Dungeon added
- Dash added
- 2 new auidio themes
- CROWS
Minor changes
- Bag of Bones collect animation
- Gamecanvas updated
- Enemies spawn event
- Signs
- Item Inventory updated
- Main menu updated
- Camara Event
- Audio Events
- Bonehammer breakables
- Bonehammer button
Bug Fixes
- Options fixed
- Item sprite flip fixed
- Feedback and bug system ingame work now
- The action buttons in the top right corner fixed
Known bugs
- Barrels
- Bone main attack wont reset
- Attacking when pausing or opening the inventory
- Audio is not fully 0 when set to 0
- Wrong floorsprites
- Swapping audio sounds bad
Some screenshots
Changed files in this update