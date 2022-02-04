Century: Age of Ashes - Roadmap H1 2022

The Last Team Standing Event is live: survive against two other teams in a special Survival game mode and rise to the top to earn a double-loaded heap of treasures!

Jump in the new Survival game mode against not one but two other teams of 4 players, protect your teammates and slay your enemies to make sure only your squad remains. Glorious rewards await those who complete the set of missions - including special prizes for the fiercest riders who manage to secure a spot in the Event Leaderboard.

The Last Team Standing event will last until Thursday 17th February 7:59 PST / 16:59 CET, so make sure to take flight now lest you want the prizes to fly you by!

Additionally, we know many of you have requested more information about future updates we’re working on. So here’s a quick look at what we have in stock for the coming weeks and months.

February 2022 - Voice Chat, Matchmaking, Balancing, Monetization, New Platforms, etc



Also coming in February will be a Voice Chat, allowing teammates to communicate with one another over the course of a match. This has been a much-requested addition, and we’re happy to announce that community feedback has helped a lot in designing this upcoming feature.

Live events will then come in a bi-weekly frequency (and we have another surprise on the way regarding community events) so you can be sure there’ll always be something to do in Century: Age of Ashes!

Players among us who might not be the fondest of blowing some Steam and prefer to ride Epic style will be happy to know Century will release on the Epic Games Store later this February.

And as promised, our teams will also continue their ongoing work with improving our matchmaking (e.g. testing out a prototype system), balancing the game, and improving the Shop. As always, your feedback is essential to guide the game in the right direction - so be sure to let us know what you think of each and every update we share!

Starting Spring 2022 - Season 1, New Class, New Map, Fortress Mode, Xbox Series



Spring 2022 will be the season for high-stakes confrontations with the start of our competitive Season 1. With it comes the fourth rider/dragon class in Century: Age of Ashes (codenamed “Ravager”), an original Map that’ll take combat to new skies, and a DragonPass - our very own take on the progression-based reward system that’ll take the very best from what’s out there, plus some fiery twists.

Spring will also be marked with the addition of an earth-shattering game mode codenamed “Fortress”. This bound-to-be signature experience will be focusing on setting ablaze the battlefield with your teammates to capture and secure zones in a spectacular fortress.

Core gameplay will also receive significant updates, opening new and exciting opportunities for players to interact with their environment. The combat system will continue to evolve with key additions, more balances and functionalities - including custom matches.

In addition, we will take the dragon-riding experience to Xbox Series S/X, followed a bit later by the PlayStation 4/5 - with the aim of having a full cross-play functionality. These two launches will expand the horizon of Century to new ways of play and we’ll be sure to celebrate with special events and exclusive rewards. So be sure to join the fray!