Meet the Hotfix #6!

Hi guys, another hotfix, number #6 is on board! There're many bugfixes (as always) and addition, thanks to the community, I'm fixing others as hard as I can and developing the second chapter of the plot, so keep sending your bugreports and feedback!
Changes:
- Added the stress level change when sleeping on outdoor and in settlements
- Added sounds when receiving wounds, diseases, effects
- Fixed spanw chance of mutants, animals, raiders and peaceful nomads/scavengers
- Fixed spam messages about the effects of hunger and thirst after loading the save
- Fixed "Hypothermia" effect
- Fixed "Freeze" effect
- Fixed "Rested" effect
- Fixed the display of notifications on the loading screen
- Changed the time of cutting carcasses
- Changed the blueprint of the shopping cart and the ingredients it is disassembled into
- Added drop of shopping cart and its parts on the stores territories
- Increased hit chance of shooting
- Reduced energy cost for movement
- Liver and fangs are dropped from mutant carcasses
- Fixed Negative dynamics from a dirty and rotting wound
- Water in a glass bottle does not become spoiled
- The recipe for boiling water in a glass bottle has been transferred to food
- Changed recipes of decoctions
- Corrected descriptions of perks
- The effect of some perks changed + added some recipes
- Added the effect of paranoia with a strong decrease stress
- Changed the description and effect of some wounds, effects, diseases
- Added a message about the decay of things in the log
- Added automatic rotation of objects during rapid movement, if necessary
- The trading window has been redesigned. Fixed errors caused by this one
- Fixed a bug that caused a new opened container to appear in the lower left corner
- Added display of recoverable energy to item information
- Added a timer for updating goods at the merchant
- Moved drop-down items after the battle into the hex in which the player is located, and not to the one where the opponent was
- Fixed a bug where the item counter could drop down to 0 or minus
Changed files in this update