 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lost Scavenger update for 4 February 2022

Meet the Hotfix #6!

Share · View all patches · Build 8146714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys, another hotfix, number #6 is on board! There're many bugfixes (as always) and addition, thanks to the community, I'm fixing others as hard as I can and developing the second chapter of the plot, so keep sending your bugreports and feedback!

Changes:

  • Added the stress level change when sleeping on outdoor and in settlements
  • Added sounds when receiving wounds, diseases, effects
  • Fixed spanw chance of mutants, animals, raiders and peaceful nomads/scavengers
  • Fixed spam messages about the effects of hunger and thirst after loading the save
  • Fixed "Hypothermia" effect
  • Fixed "Freeze" effect
  • Fixed "Rested" effect
  • Fixed the display of notifications on the loading screen
  • Changed the time of cutting carcasses
  • Changed the blueprint of the shopping cart and the ingredients it is disassembled into
  • Added drop of shopping cart and its parts on the stores territories
  • Increased hit chance of shooting
  • Reduced energy cost for movement
  • Liver and fangs are dropped from mutant carcasses
  • Fixed Negative dynamics from a dirty and rotting wound
  • Water in a glass bottle does not become spoiled
  • The recipe for boiling water in a glass bottle has been transferred to food
  • Changed recipes of decoctions
  • Corrected descriptions of perks
  • The effect of some perks changed + added some recipes
  • Added the effect of paranoia with a strong decrease stress
  • Changed the description and effect of some wounds, effects, diseases
  • Added a message about the decay of things in the log
  • Added automatic rotation of objects during rapid movement, if necessary
  • The trading window has been redesigned. Fixed errors caused by this one
  • Fixed a bug that caused a new opened container to appear in the lower left corner
  • Added display of recoverable energy to item information
  • Added a timer for updating goods at the merchant
  • Moved drop-down items after the battle into the hex in which the player is located, and not to the one where the opponent was
  • Fixed a bug where the item counter could drop down to 0 or minus

Changed files in this update

Хранилище Lost scavenger Depot 1571169
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.