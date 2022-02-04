 Skip to content

Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo update for 4 February 2022

Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo : Patch Notes February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players!

today we're excited to announce that our latest patch for Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo is out!

Art & VFX

  • Addition of visual effects in certain parts of the game where they weren't executed properly
  • Changes in the lighting in certain cinematics to balance the overall quality and merge the results with conversations
  • Overall performance improvements : Changes on the resolution of far objects to make the scenes less demanding.

Animation

  • Rework of some lip-sync animations
  • Fixing of lip-sync issues
  • Fixing of multiple clipping issues all around the game
  • Improvements in the vehicules animations
  • Polish in characters animations
  • Improvements in the conversations animations
  • Adjustments in the cameras during conversations
  • Hypnosis poses issues fixed.
  • Hair Dynamics improvements, particularly on Faye.

