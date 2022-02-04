Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo : Patch Notes February 2022

Hello players!
today we're excited to announce that our latest patch for Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo is out!
Art & VFX
- Addition of visual effects in certain parts of the game where they weren't executed properly
- Changes in the lighting in certain cinematics to balance the overall quality and merge the results with conversations
- Overall performance improvements : Changes on the resolution of far objects to make the scenes less demanding.
Animation
- Rework of some lip-sync animations
- Fixing of lip-sync issues
- Fixing of multiple clipping issues all around the game
- Improvements in the vehicules animations
- Polish in characters animations
- Improvements in the conversations animations
- Adjustments in the cameras during conversations
- Hypnosis poses issues fixed.
- Hair Dynamics improvements, particularly on Faye.
Changed files in this update