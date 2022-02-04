Update 0.2.6.5 is live on PTS!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.2.6.5 is live on PTS!

This update brings all weapons rebalance (including sniper rifles) and new recoil system with smooth camera adjustment after shot. This update is the first step towards total weapon system overhaul, next one will feature progressive spread and customized per-weapon recoil patterns.

We need your feedback on this one more then ever so let us know what you think on Disord and Steam forum!

Create topics in the Test section on the Steam forum or in the #feedback-pts channel on our server in Discord.

New features:

New weapon recoil system

All weapons rebalance

Breath hold and recover timings changes

Menu option for disabling teammates names in game (“P” by default)

Bugs fixed:

In some scenarios, players could not connect to the server

2-sided material added for rocks and stones to prevent players from shooting from inside the geometry

various graphical bugs and glitches

Instructions for switching to the test version of the client

To connect to PTS:

navigate to Beta section in Deadside properties in Steam

switch to “public_test_server” branch

wait for the update to finish and launch the game

connect to one of the PTS official servers available depending on your location

To switch back to Live servers: