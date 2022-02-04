New Build!

Sex Scene Changes

We are happy to welcome you to another weekly Iragon changelog. Starting off, this week we decided we want to experiment with some censorship types for the VR interactive sex scene. You will see what we are talking about when you test. We are looking forward to your feedback. Also, we have added more pleasure effects on Erika, she gets heart particles in her eyes during the act as well as a few other adjustments.

Customizable NPC

Next, we have added a bunch of improvements and additions for the customizable NPC. We added different boob sizes to chose from and moved the color select for accessories below the icons, as well as a bunch of bug fixes. We also added different poses for the girl.

Textured Outfit For Thick Girl

As you know, we are adding more variety to Iragon’s women. The lovely thick woman we added last week now has a textured outfit. If you haven’t seen her yet, she is located in the Experimental Hall.

Spider Woman Preview Scene

When you reach the end of the test level in the Experimental Hall you will see a new short teaser scene that will show you a very quick preview of the Spider Woman and the boss fight that’s about to come. This is currently work in progress and it’s a very rough version of it.

New Languages

We added two new languages for Iragon - Turkish and Ukrainian, so hopefully our players from there will be able to enjoy Iragon in their own language.

