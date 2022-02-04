Update 0.10.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8146312 · Last edited 4 February 2022 – 15:32:22 UTC by Wendy

🔹Added a new playable creature, the Titanoboa! The Titanoboa can swallow prey up to approximately the width of its body.

🔹Some creatures can no longer pick up food in their mouths. The Titanoboa is one example of this.

🔹Dunkleosteus' size has increased to 30 feet as an adult.

🔹Ichthyosaurus' size has decreased to 6 feet as an adult.

🔹Sarcosuchus' size has increased to 40 feet as an adult.

🔹The size of hatchling creatures has changed.

🔹Fixed the size of hatchling and juvenile Spinosaurs being much too small.

🔹Fixed swimming dinosaurs not moving with the waves of the lake water correctly.

🔹Fixed underwater rendering for lake water.

🔹Adjusted the location of some Coniferous Forest nests so they aren't hidden by vegetation.

🔹The static minimum offset for overhead healthbars has been removed and all creatures have had their healthbar offsets adjusted to compensate. Now some dinosaurs' healthbars will be much closer to their 3d model.

🔹Anomolocaris' speed has been reduced.