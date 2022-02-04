Update notes EA v0.41

The EA v0.41 update is an update that does not interfere with the gameplay of the game, adds indicators that will provide more ease of gameplay and prepares the infrastructure for the next updates.

Bug fixes:

Fixed the village stats menu not disappearing when you switch to photo mode with the "H" key.

Fixed orchards and livestocks not appearing in the income list.

The floor detecting system of houses and commercials has been improved. It's rarer now for the backs of buildings to look like they're floating in the air.

Improved the deleting of building part instances. Even though the occasional event of not deleting some parts of the house is now rarer, a few pieces can still remain. This issue goes away when the game is saved and loaded again.

Minor additions:

Brightness setting: You can increase the brightness of the game by 50% from the settings.

Adjust the number of employees: You can now set the number of people to work in the fields and production buildings.

Firing an employee from work: You can now fire workers who you see as low in education and make room for a new employee. Firing workers gives them the effect of unhappiness for a while.

Production efficiency indicators: You can now see the seasonal, educational and employee productivity in the building profile.

Newly arrived villagers and the unemployed will look for production buildings first when looking for a job. All classes, except wealthy villagers, can now work in non-agricultural production buildings. Only poor villagers can work in agricultural fields.

Daily profits indicator: In the top menu, an indicator has been added next to the amount of cash that shows you whether you are in daily profit or loss.

Resource unit price: You can now see the unit prices of resources in the resource buying and selling menu.

Agricultural zones were separated from the poor commercial category. Agricultural zones are placed last in the demands menu. Since agricultural zones are also seen as poor workplaces, the amount of poor commercial and agricultural demands will always appear the same. The zoning of one of these two will also meet the demand of the other.

The objective "Build any utility building" in the tutorial has been changed to "Build a hospital".

If there are no bugs that need to be fixed urgently with this update, the next update (0.42) may come in 2-4 weeks as it will bring new content and mechanics.

Good game to you all!