InDev patch notes 0.06.03
Fixed issue where removing nails not connected to wood planks could still dislodge them
Fixed annoying UX issue where couldn’t place plank down if clicking on another plank
Fixed issue where placing wood plank could have the plank stuck in your hands
Fixed issue where Trowel wouldn’t pick up mortar from storage buckets if player had full No-Fines
Fixed issue where Foundation task wouldn’t complete
Fixed issue where painted walls could cause house purchasing to fail
Fixed issue with save / loading shingles
Note : Game has been ported to a newer version of Unity. Keep an eye out for any visual issues!
Cheers,
Greg
Changed depots in testingbranch branch