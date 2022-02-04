 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 4 February 2022

InDev Patch Notes 0.06.03

InDev patch notes 0.06.03

Fixed issue where removing nails not connected to wood planks could still dislodge them

Fixed annoying UX issue where couldn’t place plank down if clicking on another plank

Fixed issue where placing wood plank could have the plank stuck in your hands

Fixed issue where Trowel wouldn’t pick up mortar from storage buckets if player had full No-Fines

Fixed issue where Foundation task wouldn’t complete

Fixed issue where painted walls could cause house purchasing to fail

Fixed issue with save / loading shingles

Note : Game has been ported to a newer version of Unity. Keep an eye out for any visual issues!

