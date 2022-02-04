 Skip to content

Ancient Cities update for 4 February 2022

Ancient Cities v0.2.6.0 Biological family

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Biological family relationships, improved portraits and some additional content. Some bugs and many game mechanics have been fixed or adjusted.

CHANGES:

  • Biological family relationships.
  • New portrait system : Human portraits improved.
  • New Animal : Wild Goat.
  • New rivers in Norway and Spain : Otra, Numedalslågen, Duero, Jucar.

FIXES:

  • Dead notifications issues.
  • Crafting issues and reports.
  • Increased temperature ranges for some vegetal resources.
  • Humans & animals reproduction rates increased.
  • Animal localization issues.
  • No intercourse with same mother siblings.
  • Priority not showed correctly in lists when a new building starts to be built.
  • Current task adherence improved for communal tasks.
  • Fishing & Production tasks cleared every day to generate tasks nearer to the camp.
  • Manual chop tasks disappearing.
  • Constitution : changes do not display properly.
  • The amounts of the current constitution resources are not displayed correctly.
  • Hunting group reporting no proper tools.
  • Tool lack reporting in tribe tasks, clear area, hunt and chopping groups.
  • Priority control don't working properly.
  • Child with no fathers.
  • Crash in human meeting behaviour.
  • Medium rivers do not show in the European map.
  • Fix siblings and couples of corpses.
  • Some localization fixes.
  • Unusable storage areas.
  • The pregnant and baby traits disappear when the father dies.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
  • Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
  • Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

  • Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
  • Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
  • Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Next feature in www.ancient-cities.com/roadmap.php Now working on 'Tribe leader'.

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.

