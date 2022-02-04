Ancient Cities v0.2.6.0 Biological family

Biological family relationships, improved portraits and some additional content. Some bugs and many game mechanics have been fixed or adjusted.
CHANGES:
- Biological family relationships.
- New portrait system : Human portraits improved.
- New Animal : Wild Goat.
- New rivers in Norway and Spain : Otra, Numedalslågen, Duero, Jucar.
FIXES:
- Dead notifications issues.
- Crafting issues and reports.
- Increased temperature ranges for some vegetal resources.
- Humans & animals reproduction rates increased.
- Animal localization issues.
- No intercourse with same mother siblings.
- Priority not showed correctly in lists when a new building starts to be built.
- Current task adherence improved for communal tasks.
- Fishing & Production tasks cleared every day to generate tasks nearer to the camp.
- Manual chop tasks disappearing.
- Constitution : changes do not display properly.
- The amounts of the current constitution resources are not displayed correctly.
- Hunting group reporting no proper tools.
- Tool lack reporting in tribe tasks, clear area, hunt and chopping groups.
- Priority control don't working properly.
- Child with no fathers.
- Crash in human meeting behaviour.
- Medium rivers do not show in the European map.
- Fix siblings and couples of corpses.
- Some localization fixes.
- Unusable storage areas.
- The pregnant and baby traits disappear when the father dies.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
- Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
- Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.
PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.
- Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
- Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
- Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Next feature in www.ancient-cities.com/roadmap.php Now working on 'Tribe leader'.
HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?
If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.
Changed files in this update