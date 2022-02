Share · View all patches · Build 8146132 · Last edited 4 February 2022 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy

A small but important feature I wanted to have a lot earlier,

Now there is a tutorial level introducing the player to the very basics.

Currently, the tutorial doesn't cover everything but the most important controls are taught.

The tutorial starts for the first time automatically, after that you can replay it at any time in the main menu.

Thank you and see you soon!