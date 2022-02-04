 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 4 February 2022

2.2.3 Hotfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added tutorial to Character and inventory menu
  • Added hotkeys and names of each menu (Character, Inventory, Friends, Tribe)
  • Added hotkeys for camera control- arrow keys
  • Added hotkey for full map
  • Removed minimap- Added local map by sniffing

Fixes

  • Arrow count in game should reflect actual numbers
  • Camera works again in editors
  • Premium no longer should appear missing
  • Local minimap should no longer appear around other players
  • Increased darkness of chat box
  • Full minimap icons are a set size
  • First character slot should be selectable again
  • Added more potential error messages to login

Known Bugs

  • Cannot drink water
  • Chunks of world are missing
  • Palm trees are wacky
  • Terrain holes misbehave

Changed files in this update

