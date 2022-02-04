2.2.3 Hotfixes

Changes
- Added tutorial to Character and inventory menu
- Added hotkeys and names of each menu (Character, Inventory, Friends, Tribe)
- Added hotkeys for camera control- arrow keys
- Added hotkey for full map
- Removed minimap- Added local map by sniffing
Fixes
- Arrow count in game should reflect actual numbers
- Camera works again in editors
- Premium no longer should appear missing
- Local minimap should no longer appear around other players
- Increased darkness of chat box
- Full minimap icons are a set size
- First character slot should be selectable again
- Added more potential error messages to login
Known Bugs
- Cannot drink water
- Chunks of world are missing
- Palm trees are wacky
- Terrain holes misbehave
Changed files in this update