v0.2.1 | Patch Notes

Thank you everyone for your bug reports! We made an attempt to fix most critical issues.

-Fixed "Catastrophic error" crash at game's launch due to resolution selection.

-Fixed a bug where some people couldn't press some of the buttons in the main menu or settings.

-Fixed NPCs in Waves gamemode not following anyone else, but host.

-Fixed dead NPCs sliding in Waves mode.

-Fixed NPC crash in Waves when NPC falls down and gets removed by the game.

-Fixed the issue with team switching in Team Deathmatch mode.

-Fixed a crash that occurred in Light Containment Zone.

-Fixed SCP-966 not rendering even when Night-Vision Goggles are on.

-Fixed SCP-173's being way too fast.

-Fixed reserved weapon ammo not saving after dropping the weapon from inventory and picking it back up.

-Fixed message display for some items.

-Fixed arrows for page navigation not drawing in the server list.

-Fixed error message not showing full information about the cause of error.

-You can no longer equip the gasmask if you already have one.

-You now press the interact key for getting the drawing from SCP-1048.

-Slight fix for aim offset of M9 Beretta.