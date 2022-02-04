DD#55 The Chaotic Week of Lunar New Year

Hi everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

So, this is what is happening in China right now.

People are refusing to go to work, they are gathering together. Many have left big cities they work and returned to their hometown. A few people are arrested for violating lockdown regulations.

The street is much emptier than usual. But, some loud explosion sounds can be heard every now and then.

But, nope, this is not a riot. It is just a common Lunar New Year when people reunite with family and play with fireworks. :P

But, the development of the game never really stops because of holidays.

So, here is what we get this week.

New story content:

The containment breach story continues, reaching an emergency shelter of the site director.

A procedurally generated quest to fend off the local authority's continuous investigation to uncover the location of Dark Cloud Cybercafe.

New Skills:

Wind-based magic to counter high-EVA enemies has been added.

The cutest pets in the game can now learn the "House Destroyer" skill to turn items into basic materials. It can be used during battle. In addition to that, it's a free action. Thus, they can use this skill many times during a turn.

New Enemies/Pets:

The enemies in the secret tunnel under the priest's house have been adjusted.

Bats and skeletons are added to the game. They can be captured and turned into your pets.



Here, in this tunnel, the long-dead townfolks now rise again, walking alongside their younger generations that turned into zombies.

Quality of Life Improvements:

Many Steam Workshop items no longer need to restart the game after resync to take effect.

Some bugs in enemy loot drops and skill systems have been fixed.

Restrictions on certain pets regarding their skill/equipment have been lifted.

Animation sequence of "I'm your shield" fixes.

Those are the major part of this week's updates.

Traditionally the Lunar New Year shall continue till the 15th in China, but the modern way of life has cut it short significantly. I hope everyone enjoyed the Steam Lunar sale and can always find some time to play all those awesome games out there. :)

Many will have to go back and face the unspeakable horror of the workplace next week.

But, fear not, for courage Is a marvel of humanity.

Today's changelog:

#########Content##############

[Secret Tunnel]The number of zombies and generic shades is reduced in this area.

[Secret Tunnel]New Enemy: Bat. (Can be turned into pets. Cannot be killed by ground-based booby traps as they are flying. Non-hostile)

[Secret Tunnel]Skeleton. (Can be turned into pets. Drops bone.)

[Secret Tunnel]Vengenful Sprite may now appear in this area. You encountered a bat.

[Secret Tunnel]Added a bit more space in the current accessible area.

Removed some of the zombie's weapon equipment restrictions. (They can carry guns now.)

Zombies are no longer affected by the negative environmental effects caused by the cold in Siberia.

Zombies are now totally immune to fear.