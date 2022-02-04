Patch v.1.0.1 goes live!

Greetings!
It was a fantastic and super productive week! Thanks to all of you for your ideas, bug reports, and patience))
The release notes and issues fixed in this update are as shown below.
Changelog - Patch v.1.0.1
Improvements:
- The grip button must be applied to hold the pistol by the second hand.
- The IPSC checklist window hides if all starting conditions are met.
- Minor movement of the slide added to semi-automatic pistols while safety is on (depends on particular model).
- Inserting magazine is less precise now.
- Hand poses and interaction zones for semi-automatic shotguns improved.
Fixes:
- Changing SFX level from the menu fixed
- Saving and loading sound settings fixed
- Teleportation related issues fixed
- Snapping objects fixed
- WMR controller vibrations fixed
WIP:
- Smooth locomotion
- Inventory System
- Destructible objects
