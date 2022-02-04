 Skip to content

Bumballon update for 4 February 2022

Bug fixes

Build 8145946

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, minor fixes were made such as:

  • The language of the Portuguese - Brazil has been inserted

  • Correction in the zoom system of the opening cutscene.

  • Fix on unlocking the "Brave explorer" achievement. Now you can unlock without having to collect all 5 secret gems.

  • Automatic save game now takes place at two points in the game.

    When leveling up the game is automatically saved to the level selection map. And when returning also to the world map the game is saved.

  • The save game icon has been changed. Every time you view a floppy will mean that the game has been saved.

I will always seek to do my best to bring you a better experience. Have fun!!!

