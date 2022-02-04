 Skip to content

Nienix update for 4 February 2022

Skill Tree Update!

Build 8145836

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509148

🎯 [Skills] All skills can now be disabled/enabled through checkboxes.

🎯 [Loot] The "Bulk" and "Collision" loot pickup methods now consider the set item quality filter.

🎯 [UI] The detailed item tooltip can now be removed by clicking the bound key again.

🎯 [UI] Revised the animations for the loot filter for items in inventory slots.

🎯 [UI] Fixed an issue related to incorrect crosshair position when navigating lists using a gamepad.

🎯 [UI] Latency of network games is now correctly displayed with a color in the Join game screen. The game mode icon position has also been corrected.

🎯 [Balancing] Hull of elite enemies are now scaled more aggressively with their hitbox - smaller elite enemies have significantly less hull than larger elite enemies.

🎯 [Bug] Fixed AI bug related to summoned drone followers when employing large ships.

