Skill Tree Update!

Version 0.55509148
🎯 [Skills] All skills can now be disabled/enabled through checkboxes.
🎯 [Loot] The "Bulk" and "Collision" loot pickup methods now consider the set item quality filter.
🎯 [UI] The detailed item tooltip can now be removed by clicking the bound key again.
🎯 [UI] Revised the animations for the loot filter for items in inventory slots.
🎯 [UI] Fixed an issue related to incorrect crosshair position when navigating lists using a gamepad.
🎯 [UI] Latency of network games is now correctly displayed with a color in the Join game screen. The game mode icon position has also been corrected.
🎯 [Balancing] Hull of elite enemies are now scaled more aggressively with their hitbox - smaller elite enemies have significantly less hull than larger elite enemies.
🎯 [Bug] Fixed AI bug related to summoned drone followers when employing large ships.
Changed files in this update