Fuel Usage Update

This update adds Fuel Usage to the main game. The BETA was pretty painless and I don't see any reason to delay putting fuel usage into the main branch.
- You can now fill up with fuel at any port at a cost of £1 per litre
- All boats have their own fuel usage stats so it will be up to you to set the most appropriate speed vs fuel usage for your journey
- New Fuel & Engine Performance page on the MFD shows fuel amount, usage, endurance and efficiency.
- Fuel gauge now shown on the digital dashboard for all boats and on the HUD
- Most boats have had a slight speed increase when running at "Flank" speed. This is countered by a much increased fuel usage.
- Fuel levels are stored for each boat in your garage and are stored into the save game files.
- New boats always come with a full fuel tank
- Quick Job boats always come with a full fuel tank
- Boat engines will stop when you run out of fuel. If you get stranded you can either swap to another boat that has fuel or hit the "Reset To Start" button in the "Boat Recovery" menu.
- T-800 physics resolution increased and weights altered
- FerryCat physics resolution increased and weights altered.
- Optimisations for terrain rendering
- Distant fog effects massively improved.
- Tweaks to colour grading should improve picture quality
Next update will be the generation of jobs to complete using your own boat...
Happy Boating!
Changed files in this update